Delhi max temp 29. 8 deg Celsius, shower in places

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Light to moderate intensity showers occurred in some parts of Delhi during the evening, according to the IMD.

Humidity levels in the city oscillated between 92 per cent and 42 per cent during the day, it said.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 16 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM BM VN VN