Delhi maximum temperature 40.4 deg C, air quality remains 'poor'

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.4 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the normal by 0.6 degrees. The relative humidity ranged between 43 per cent and 32 per cent during the day.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality continued to remain in the 'poor' category for the seventh consecutive day. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 266 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi had a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and the highest recorded in April in the past six years. The previous highest for the month was 28 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2019.