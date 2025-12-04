Delhi: Max temperature dips to season's lowest so far at 23.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The national capital recorded the season’s lowest maximum temperature so far on Thursday at 23.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the season's second-lowest maximum temperature was registered on Wednesday at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

The lowest maximum temperature in November last year was 14.6 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature stood at 5.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees below normal, it added.

The department further said that the humidity in the morning was logged at 92 per cent, which dropped to 66 per cent in the evening.

A mainly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning and cold wave conditions at isolated places have been predicted for Friday by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

It said that the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is further dropping to 23 degrees Celsius.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with wind speeds up to 10 kmph during morning hours, it added.

The wind speed will increase, becoming less than 12 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon, and the speed will decrease, becoming less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night. PTI SGV NSM NSM OZ OZ