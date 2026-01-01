Delhi may see cold wave conditions at isolated places from Jan 2-5: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Amid the chilly weather in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast likely cold wave conditions at isolated places in Delhi between January 2 and 5.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops 4.5-6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal average temperature.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded two notches below normal at 17.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal, the IMD said.

The weather office said there is a prediction for cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till January 5.

The IMD added that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue during the night and morning hours at many places in Delhi till January 6.

The visibility remained poor in several areas on Thursday, with Safdarjung reporting the lowest at 500 metres from 10.30 pm on December 31 to 8.30 am on Thursday, which improved to 600 metres by 9 am.

Palam also recorded 500-metre visibility from 9.30 pm on December 31 till 8 am on Thursday, which improved to 600 metres by 8.30 am.

Very light rain or drizzle occurred at isolated places during the morning hours, while the sky remained partly cloudy throughout the day.

The maximum temperature across monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR on Thursday ranged between 14.8 degrees Celsius and 17.3 degrees Celsius, remaining below normal at most places.

Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while Palam logged 15.9 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches below normal.

Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge recorded 16.6 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered the lowest maximum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled between 9 degrees Celsius and 10.6 degrees Celsius across the region.

The minimum temperature was 10.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 9 degrees at Palam, 10 degrees at Lodhi Road, 9.9 degrees at the Ridge, while Ayanagar recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity remained at 97 per cent in the morning and 87 per cent in the evening on Thursday, IMD data showed.

For Friday, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at a few places during morning hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the weather pattern, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said an active western disturbance is positioned over north Pakistan.

“Due to its influence, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall took place over the western Himalayan region. Very light rainfall activity also occurred over the NCR,” Kumar said, adding that low temperatures, light winds and high moisture levels allow fog to persist and prolong cold conditions.

Delhi recorded its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday, ending 2025 on a biting note as the maximum temperature plunged to 14.2 degrees Celsius, about 6.2 notches below normal.

The last time the city recorded a lower maximum temperature was on December 31, 2019, when the day’s maximum dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

On the pollution front, the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the 24-hour average recorded at 380, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB’s SAMEER app showed that 26 monitoring stations were in the ‘very poor’ zone and 11 in the ‘severe’ category, with Anand Vihar recording the worst AQI at 423.

Officials attributed the poor air quality to an unfavourable ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second and low wind speeds, not conducive to the dispersion of pollutants.

Data from the Decision Support System showed that transports contributed about 11 per cent to pollution, followed by industries and construction at 1.3 per cent, road dust at 0.7 per cent and residential sources at 2.9 per cent.

Among NCR districts, Bulandshahr at 9.8 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar at 6.6 per cent and Faridabad at 4.1 per cent were the major contributors.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast the air quality to remain in the ‘very poor’ category till January 4, with similar conditions expected over the following six days.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.