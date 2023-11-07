Delhi mayor announces Diwali bonus for employees

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday announced that the municipal corporation's non-gazetted employees from three different categories will get a bonus, terming it a "big gift" on Diwali for them.

At a press conference here, she also said that daily-wage workers who have done 240 days of work in the last three years will receive a bonus.

"The AAP government in MCD under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is happy to inform that we are going to give bonus to our workers, and non-gazetted employees from 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories. This is a big gift to all of them on Diwali," she said.

The mayor said employees in these three groups will receive a bonus of Rs 6,900 while eligible daily-wage workers will get Rs 1,184.

A budget of Rs 62 crore has been made for these bonuses, and "we will try to ensure, they all receive it before Diwali".

Oberoi also said that on Tuesday, she visited some of the pollution hotspot areas in R K Puram and took stock of the situation.

"Today, in a ward in RK Puram, Delhi, along with Councilor Raj Bala Tokas, Deputy Commissioner and zonal officers, made an inspection visit to the hotspots there. Before Diwali, water sprinkling with dust suppressant powder is being done intensively all over Delhi and cleaning campaign is going on.

"Out of concern for the people of Delhi, the Honorable Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal is taking minute-by-minute update. The AAP government in the Municipal Corporation is making every possible effort so that the people of Delhi get clean air and environment. Citizens of Delhi are also participating and using MCD 311 and Green Delhi App," she posted on X earlier on the day.