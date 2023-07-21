Delhi mayor approves reconstruction of Inderpuri-Narayana railway bridge

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has approved the reconstruction of the Inderpuri-Narayana railway bridge and movement of vehicles on the route will resume soon, the AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak said on Friday.

Pathak said at a press conference that the AAP has fulfilled its promise made during the Rajinder Nagar bypoll -- to reconstruct the Inderpuri-Narayana railway bridge.

"We will rebuild the railway bridge connecting Inderpuri and Narayana. It has been a year since we made that promise … it could not be fulfilled earlier because both ends of the bridge were under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi)," Pathak said.

"Mayor Shelly Oberoi has approved the reconstruction of the bridge. We will give that land to the Railways and then they will begin the work of reconstructing the bridge," he added. PTI ABU SZM