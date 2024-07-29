Delhi mayor calls emergency meeting over coaching centre deaths

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi will hold an emergency meeting of civic officials over the deaths of three IAS aspirants after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded following heavy rain, officials said on Monday.

The meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, an official told PTI.

The MCD commissioner, water board chief executive officer and the public works department principal secretary will attend the meeting, the official said.

The meeting was called after three IAS aspirants died due to flooding of their institute's basement in the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain last week.