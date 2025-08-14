Delhi mayor calls for closure of meat shops during Janmashtami, Jain festivals

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday appealed to meat shop owners in the city to keep their establishments closed during Janmashtami and upcoming Jain festivals.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said religious sentiments should be respected and festivals should be celebrated together in harmony. Those violating norms will face strict action, the mayor said.

“I believe Delhi belongs to everyone... I request everyone to avoid open slaughter and illegal meat sales during this period so that no one’s religious beliefs are hurt," he said.

He said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is already taking action against illegal meat shops and will continue to enforce such measures.

Shops that have valid licences can continue to operate, but since it is festival time, they should avoid opening their establishments, he said.

"If not, please cover the shops and keep them clean so that people will not see or smell anything,” he said.

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday.