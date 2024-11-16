Delhi Mayor conducts first inspection to tackle garbage accumulation

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi's newly elected Mayor Mahesh Khinchi and Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj conducted their first inspection on Saturday, after taking charge, to address the growing problem of garbage accumulation in the city.

Advertisment

They visited the Vasant Vihar ward accompanied by officials to assess cleanliness efforts and identify areas of concern.

Addressing the issue during the inspection, Mayor Khinchi said, "This is our first official visit after assuming the office. We are here to inspect areas with significant garbage build-up, evaluate the current arrangements, and identify problems. Resolving these issues is our top priority, and we are committed to taking swift and effective action." Deputy Mayor Bhardwaj added, "Since the Mayoral elections were held just a few days ago, today marks our first inspection. We are focusing on cleanliness in line with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision for a cleaner Delhi. To achieve this, we are working directly with local MLAs, councillors, and MCD officials. We are also engaging with residents to assess where improvements are needed." AAP secured a third term in the MCD, with Khinchi and Bhardwaj elected to office in the reserved Dalit candidate seat last Thursday. They will serve a truncated five-month tenure due to procedural delay in holding the polls. PTI SJJ HIG