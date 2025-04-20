Delhi mayor demands compensation, action against guilty in Mustafabad building collapse

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Sunday demanded that the BJP government provide compensation to the families of those killed and injured in the four-storey building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad.

The incident occurred around 3 am when a 20-year-old four-storey building collapsed in Shakti Vihar, Mustafabad, claiming 11 lives and leaving 11 others injured, several of whom remain in critical conditions.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said the families of the deceased should be given Rs 10 lakh each, and those injured must receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation.

He criticised the government for not announcing any financial relief so far, despite senior ministers visiting the site.

"This is a very tragic incident. May God give peace to the souls of the deceased and strength to their families. But prayers are not enough - the government must act," Kumar said. "The Delhi government passes budgets worth crores for various events, but when it comes to helping the poor, there is no money," he said.

The mayor also said that a letter has been sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, urging a strict action against any official found guilty of negligence. "So far, no accountability has been fixed. We have demanded that a strong action be taken against those responsible for this tragedy," he said.

Kumar accused the "BJP-backed officials" in the MCD of delaying action and shifting the blame. "It's time to stop playing the blame game and take responsibility. The civic body must act now to ensure justice for the victims," he added. PTI NSM MNK MNK