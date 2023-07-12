Delhi mayor directs officials to intensify ward-level awareness campaign on vector-borne diseases

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday directed officials to intensify the awareness campaign on vector-borne diseases in all wards in the wake of record rainfall in the national capital.

Oberoi, who was taking a review meeting here, also directed the officials to complete the campaign within a week.

A senior official said, "In the wake of incessant rains and waterlogging in Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi today held a review meeting with the Public Health Department at the Civic Centre for prevention of vector-borne diseases. During the meeting, the officials were instructed to speed up awareness campaigns at the ward level." "The mayor also sought information from the officials regarding staff, equipment and their functioning," the official further said.

She also instructed that hotspots in all the zones -- where mosquito-breeding is likely -- be prominently marked.

In view of the heavy rain a few days ago, a comprehensive action plan should be prepared by Thursday to prevent the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, she told the meeting.

Nearly 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year. On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met with senior government officials on containing the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to data shared by the civic authorities, 136 dengue and 43 malaria cases have been recorded in Delhi till July 8 this year.

For the prevention of vector-borne diseases, special focus should be laid on unauthorised colonies and congested areas as the waterlogging problem is higher in such areas. Awareness campaigns in all wards should be completed within a week, Oberoi said in a statement. Public participation is very important for the prevention of such diseases, she said.

Municipal Health Officer Lallan Verma said door-to-door inspection of larvae was launched after training dengue breeding checking workers.

This apart, machines and equipment have been repaired, he said, adding that the department is working with full vigilance to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city. PTI KND SZM