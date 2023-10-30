Delhi Mayor directs officials to remove garbage vulnerable points in Ramesh Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday visited Ramesh Nagar area to review the civic amenities in the area and directed the officials to ensure that garbage vulnerable points near Mansarovar Garden Chowk are removed, officials said.

Advertisment

During her visit to ward-91, she also took stock of the condition of a dispensary of the health department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and interacted with patients.

Oberoi instructed officials to ensure timely collection of garbage and cleaning of parks to strengthen the cleanliness system in the area, according to an official statement issued by the mayor's office.

She further instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of public toilets in the ward, eliminate the garbage vulnerable points near Mansarovar Garden Chowk and plant flower pots there so that no garbage is dumped there in future, it said.

The officials have also been directed to take appropriate action against the unauthorised building material lying in the parking lot in the area and ensure that medicines are available for patients in the dispensary, the statement read. PTI SJJ KND NB