Delhi mayor directs officials to submit daily cleanliness report

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday asked officials to strictly monitor cleanliness in their respective areas and submit a daily report of their zones confirming that their ward is free from construction and demolition (C&D) waste, silt, and debris.

Additionally, Oberoi instructed ground staff to submit a daily report attesting that all streets and lanes in their jurisdictions have been cleaned and the collected waste has been properly transported to designated locations, an official statement said.

The directions came during a meeting chaired by Oberoi, along with MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, regarding the sanitation system in the city, the statement said.

In the meeting, several important issues related to sanitation and the civic body's grievance redressal platform 'MCD 311' app were discussed with the officials, it added.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, additional commissioners, and senior officers from the engineering and DEMS departments were present at the meeting.

"The Mayor has stated that the junior engineer (maintenance) and the ward in-charge are required to submit a daily certificate to the deputy commissioner (DC) of the zone, certifying that their area or ward is free from all types of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, silt, and debris," the statement read.

During the meeting, Oberoi also discussed the sanitation of the Chandni Chowk area with the Commissioner Kumar. She emphasised the need for intensive cleaning from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid Road.

Focusing on enhancing door-to-door garbage collection, the mayor directed officials to expedite the process of routing of auto tipper routes.

The MCD is also approaching various agencies through CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives for better sanitation, the statement said.