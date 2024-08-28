Delhi mayor hands over job appointment letter to wife of deceased sanitation worker

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi handed over the appointment letter for a job on compassionate grounds to the wife of a deceased sanitation worker here on Wednesday.

A cheque of Rs 1,11,000 was also given by the mayor to the family of Dhanraj, a statement said.

His wife Rani will be posted near her home as she has a small child, the statement said.

"Shelly Oberoi today visited the residence of Rani, wife of deceased swachhata sainik Dhanraj of Narela zone and handed over the appointment letter for a job on compassionate grounds on the post of daily wage sanitation worker," it said.

The mayor said that since the Aam Aadmi Party has come to power in the MCD, this is the fourth such case where the dependent of a deceased employee is being given a job on compassionate grounds, according to the statement.

"The Aam Aadmi Party government of Municipal Corporation of Delhi and all the officials of MCD are committed to the welfare of employees," Oberoi said.

Narela MLA Sharad Chauhan, Councillor of Narela Ward No. 1 Shweta Kamal Khatri, Deputy Commissioner (Narela zone) Pawan Yadav and other senior officials of the corporation were also present at the occasion, the statement added. PTI MHS MSN SKY SKY