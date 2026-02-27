Delhi mayor hosts Romanian counterpart, discusses civic cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday met his Romanian counterpart Vasile Carare at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, where they discussed possible cooperation and knowledge exchange in urban governance, an official statement read.

According to officials, the mayor of Milisouti in Romania, who was accompanied by his spouse, is on a visit to understand Delhi’s municipal systems and identify areas of collaboration between the two cities.

Senior MCD officials gave the visiting delegation an overview of the corporation's key functions, including municipal governance, the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS), waste collection and segregation, property tax management and citizen services, the statement read.

Welcoming the delegation, Singh said, "It is a profound honour to welcome you to Delhi—a city that, much like your own beautiful home, stands as a testament to the endurance of history and the pulse of modern progress.” On shared responsibilities of city leadership, the Delhi mayor said, “As mayors, we share a unique bond. We are the architects of daily life.” Despite the geographical distance between Romania and India, the two societies are connected by heritage, resilience and the spirit of their people, he added.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said Delhi, as one of the world’s major megacities comparable to Tokyo and New York City, faces complex urban challenges.

He added that the corporation remains committed to providing quality civic facilities and has introduced new measures in solid waste management while continuing to strengthen service delivery. PTI VBH NB