Delhi Mayor inaugurates recycled MCD logo selfie point at Civic Centre

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday inaugurated a selfie point at the Civic Centre here featuring a logo design of the MCD made with recycled plastic.

Advertisment

The MCD logo is installed outside A Block of the Civic Centre's headquarters and is made out of Ecobricks which are created using pet bottles filled with single use plastic.

The logo design will be used as a selfie point and has been installed as part of the Municipal Corporation's '100 days to beat plastic campaign 2.0'.

"While using Ecobricks, the single use plastic is reduced to go to the landfills. This is a small step towards greater cause for the environment," Oberoi told the media.

The recycled MCD logo has been designed by Ecowings, an organisation working on waste segregation and waste management, and partners under Project Prakriya with the MCD. PTI SJJ AS AS