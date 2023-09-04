Delhi mayor inaugurates Sultanpuri underpass

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The much-delayed Sultanpuri underpass project in Delhi was inaugurated by Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday.

The work on the Sultanpuri underpass and flyover was started in 2010, with an allotted budget of Rs 66.7 crore, her office said in a statement.

The total amount spent on the project is Rs 47.5 crore. The underpass is open for the public from today, leading to ease in commuting as there were long traffic jams earlier in this area, it said.

The completion work has been pending for a long time, Oberoi said.

Soon after the AAP-led government took charge in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the work was expedited and the pending fund was arranged, she said Issues related to the Sultanpuri flyover will be resolved in a month or two, she added.

During the construction, beautification work was also carried out, which included painting artwork on the diaphragm wall of the underpass and plantation on the central verge.

The opening of the underpass will benefit lakhs of people living in the surrounding areas, including Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi, Kirari. On the other hand, to go from Nangloi to Sultanpuri, people have to go around Peeragarhi, officials said.

However, the construction of the underpass will save time. Commuters will be able to go from Nangloi to Sultanpuri with the help of this underpass and they will not have to travel through Peeragarhi, they said. PTI KND RHL