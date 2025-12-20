Delhi mayor inspects Gokalpur drain, issues directions to prevent waterlogging

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Saturday inspected the Gokalpur drain, reviewed the ongoing desilting and cleaning works, and directed officials to ensure prevention of waterlogging in the area.

The inspection was carried out in the stretch between Khajuri Chowk nala and Fifth Pusta nala amid complaints of long-standing drainage and sanitation problems, according to a statement.

MLA Ajay Mahawar, Chairman of Department of Environmental Management Services Committee Sandeep Kapoor, Councillors Rekha Rani and Preeti Gupta, Additional Commissioner Leeladhar Meghwal, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Mishra and senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi government accompanied the mayor during the visit.

During the inspection, Singh said citizens have the right to a clean environment and the administration would ensure it at all costs.

Regular monitoring of drains and scientific removal of silt and garbage were the most effective measures to prevent waterlogging, he said.

The mayor said the civic body has zero tolerance towards negligence in drain cleaning and will fix accountability of officials responsible. He also stressed that cleaning efforts must go beyond paperwork and visible results should be delivered on the ground.

"All departments concerned are directed to ensure time-bound and regular cleaning. Strict action would follow lapse at any level," he said.

He asked officials to maintain continuity in cleaning operations, work with alertness, and ensure coordination among departments to keep all drains fully functional.

MLA Mahawar said waterlogging and sanitation issues had remained a major concern for residents in Gokalpur for years and expressed hope that there would be early relief and permanent solutions.