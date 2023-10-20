Delhi mayor inspects newly built MCD school in Bawana

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed officials to waterproof the roof of a newly built MCD primary school in Bawana as she took stock of arrangements at the school on Friday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has built a new primary school in J.J.Colony of ward no. 30, Bawana in Narela zone at a cost of Rs 1.82 crore. Oberoi is scheduled to inaugurate the school soon.

The mayor also inspected the security arrangements, toilet facilities, and other amenities at the school, an official statement said.

The mayor also inspected the area earmarked for the installation of a lift and said an iron grill should be installed at the lift lobby for students’ safety, the statement said.

Officials were further instructed to ensure better arrangements for waterproofing the roof of the school building to protect against rain-induced dampness of the building, it said.

During the inspection, Oberoi directed officials to install white boards in place of traditional blackboards.

The newly constructed school building covers an area of 800 square metres of land, and has been built over a year at a cost of Rs 1.82 crore.

The three-storey building has 12 rooms, a computer lab, library, science room, a toilet block, and drinking water facilities. PTI SJJ SJJ SKY SKY