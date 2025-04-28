Delhi mayor launches 3-month long cleanliness drive

New Delhi, Apr 28( PTI) To enhance Delhi's sanitation and civic infrastructure, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday launched the 'Swachh Dilli Abhiyan', a three-month-long cleanliness drive aimed at making the national capital cleaner and greener.

The announcement followed a key meeting held by the Mayor with councillors from all 12 zones of Delhi, where area-specific problems were discussed and solutions brainstormed, the civic body said in a statement.

Under the 'Swachh Dilli Abhiyan', a comprehensive cleaning of roads, gullies, parks, and drains will be undertaken, with special focus on desilting ahead of the monsoon season to prevent waterlogging, it said.

The initiative will see active involvement from councillors, officials, area MLAs, and various civic agencies working together to improve Delhi's cleanliness standards, it said.

The mayor said that the campaign was also discussed in detail with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where senior officials offered valuable suggestions to ensure its effective implementation.

He urged citizens to actively participate by adopting good waste management practices, reporting irregularities, and contributing to the city's cleanliness efforts.

"By working together, Delhi can become a shining example of a clean and green city, offering a better quality of life to its residents and a welcoming environment for visitors," he said.