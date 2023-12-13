Delhi Mayor orders demolition of old, unusable public toilets in Karol Bagh Zone

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday ordered the demolition of old and unusable community toilets in the East Patel Nagar ward of Karol Bagh Zone and build new ones, an official statement said.

The mayor during an inspection directed officials to take strict action against dumping of garbage, green waste, and illegal debris in public places and issue challans against those who flout the rules.

"There will be no compromise with the sanitation system of Delhi. Necessary action should be taken to make the city clean and beautiful. Sanitation should be ensured in the area and old and unusable community toilets should be demolished and new ones should be built," the statement quoted the mayor as saying.

The mayor has also given orders to demolish the old community centre building of the ward and build a new one at the earliest, the statement said.

She also asked shopkeepers not to encourage illegal encroachment and not to display goods on roads and footpaths, the statement added. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN