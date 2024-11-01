Delhi mayor orders post-Diwali cleanliness in city

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) After Diwali celebrations in the national capital left the streets littered with firecracker waste, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed officials to undertake an immediate clean-up of specific parts of the city.

Oberoi held a high-level meeting on Friday with additional commissioner, deputy commissioners and sanitation superintendents of all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to review the city's cleanliness following Diwali fireworks.

She directed officials to ensure clearance of garbage from parts of the city that had more firecracker remnants, besides regular lifting of waste, the civic body said in a statement.

The mayor also expressed concern over the inadequate number of sanitation workers on the ground, particularly during the festival season.

Oberoi further directed to clean the central verge of PWD roads, especially in the Ring Road area. She also expressed concern over the sanitation in specific areas such as Shakurbasti, Tri Nagar, Raja Park and east Delhi. The mayor also emphasised on the effective deployment of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and other resources to curb pollution levels, especially in hotspot areas, the statement added. PTI SJJ SJJ SKY SKY