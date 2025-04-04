Delhi mayor reviews preparations for Ambedkar Jayanti, calls for grand celebration

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations and directed all departments to ensure the timely completion of arrangements.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The mayor held a meeting with senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by zonal deputy commissioners and heads of various departments, and focused on ensuring a “grand” and “meaningful” celebration of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar, it said.

Mayor Kumar directed all departments to complete the arrangements on time and emphasised the need for coordination among various wings of the corporation for the smooth execution of the event.

The MCD is organising a grand celebration to honour the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar This will be an occasion to respectfully remember his ideas, struggles, and invaluable contributions to social justice, Kumar said.

Recalling Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy, the mayor said, "He taught us the values of equality, fraternity, and democracy, and it is our duty to carry forward his vision. Through this celebration, we reaffirm our commitment to his ideals.” PTI NSM NB