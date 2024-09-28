Delhi mayor seeks status report on MCD road maintenance

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a status report on road maintenance and construction within two days, raising concerns over the poor condition of roads across the city.

In a letter to the Commissioner, Oberoi on Saturday pointed out that the damaged roads contribute to air pollution in the city by suspending road dust.

"It has come to my notice that most MCD roads in colonies all over Delhi are in serious disrepair. Not only is this making travel difficult for all the residents of Delhi but it has also put residents at increased risk of accidents due to potholes.

"It is unacceptable that such a routine matter of maintenance and construction of MCD roads in the national capital isn't being carried out in a timely manner," Oberoi wrote, adding that any further delays could negatively impact Delhi's pollution levels.

The mayor mentioned that the MCD has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for road maintenance and Rs 500 crore from her discretionary fund for the current financial year. She has requested detailed information on how these funds have been utilized so far, reasons for any delays and the current status of road projects approved under her discretionary fund.

Oberoi has asked for a breakdown of expenditure across different budget heads and a project-wise update on the implementation of the roadworks.

Oberoi directed the commissioner to share the status of maintenance and construction of MCD roads within two working days i.e. by 5 pm on Monday. PTI SJJ HIG HIG