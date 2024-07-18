Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi meets Mexican envoy Lotfe

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday met Mexican ambassador to India Federico Salas Lotfe and discussed cooperation in areas such as tourism and civic services.

The General Coordinator of Social Communication of the Mexican city of Guanajuato, Alan Sahir Marquez Becerra, was also present at the meeting.

A delegation of the state government of Guanajuato, Mexico, led by the dignitaries met Oberoi at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, an official statement said.

"The delegation showed keen interest in knowing about the civic services maintained and provided by the local body. They also discussed how the tourism between India and Mexico can be made easier," the statement said.

Oberoi informed the delegation that the MCD has the primary responsibility of maintaining the cleanliness of the city, providing primary education, health services, and maintaining parks and green cover.

She also informed the delegation that the MCD is making rigorous efforts in solid waste management to make the city cleaner and greener, the statement added.

The mayor and the delegation assured each other of mutual cooperation between the two cities-- Delhi and Guanajuato -- in the field of development of infrastructure and civic services, it said. PTI SJJ SJJ ANB ANB