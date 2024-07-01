Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi requests Khattar to get debris removed from Barapulla drain

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday wrote to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar requesting him to issue necessary directions to the concerned department to get the debris or 'malba' removed from Barapulla drain which is resulting in waterlogging.

In a letter to the Union minister, Oberoi said due to an ongoing construction work of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) near the Barapulla drain, the debris and construction material have filled the drain creating obstruction.

On Saturday last week, the heavy rainfall in the national capital "worsened the situation as the drains of Central Delhi and South Delhi overflowed resulting in waterlogging in the nearby areas of Nizamuddin, Jangpura and Mathura Road," she wrote in the letter.

"In view of the above and keeping in view the ensuing rainy season, I would request you to kindly issue necessary directions to the concerned department to get all debris/ malba removed from Barapulla drain on an urgent basis," she added.

Delhi is on an "orange alert" till July 3 amid forecast of heavy rains as part of the onset of monsoon.

Torrential rains brought the city to its knees last week as a flood-like situation emerged due to record downpour of 228 mm, highest for the month in 88 years -- since 1936.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had set a deadline of June 30 to complete the work on de-silting of drains.

Last week, a day after rains inundated the city, Delhi LG V K Saxena inspected the drains in the city along with the civic body officials and found the de-silting of drains was not done in many areas.

The drains were inspected in the areas including Taimoor Nagar, Barapulla drain, ITPO, Tilak Bridge, Kushak Nallah, Golf Links and Bharti Nagar.

He pulled up the civic body authorities and directed to complete the de-silting work on a war footing.

"I visited to investigate the water logging issues and it turns out that it's due to blockage in the drain due to the debris dumped in the drain," Oberoi wrote on X while posting a copy of the letter. PTI SJJ SJJ KSS KSS