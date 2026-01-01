Delhi mayor urges people to clear property tax dues under amnesty scheme

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday urged people to pay their overdue property tax, taking advantage of the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26 that offers interest and penalty waiver.

The deadline of the offer under the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) ends on January 31.

Under the scheme, taxpayers can secure a complete waiver of property tax, interest and penalties for dues prior to 2020-21, provided they pay the principal tax for the current fiscal (2025-26) and the previous five financial years, from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The extension carries a 5 per cent late fee.

"We appeal to all property owners/occupiers to make full use of this golden opportunity under the UNIYO scheme and settle their outstanding property tax dues without incurring any further penalties or interest," the mayor said.

He said public response had been strong.

By December 31, 2025, as many as 1,66,587 taxpayers had paid Rs 803.61 crore under the scheme. Residential properties contributed Rs 188.28 crore, while non-residential properties accounted for Rs 615.32 crore, according to a statement.

The scheme has also brought 90,139 first-time taxpayers into the system, generating Rs 312.45 crore.

Overall property tax collection for the current year stood at Rs 2,642.80 crore from 12,42,875 taxpayers, marking a 42.1 per cent rise in collections and a 20.52 per cent increase in taxpayers compared to the same period last year, the statement said.