Delhi mayor urges residents to clear dues under property tax amnesty scheme before March 31

New Delhi, March 2 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday urged the property owners in the national capital to take advantage of the 'Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana' (SUNIYO) 2025-26, a property tax amnesty scheme, which has been extended till March 31.

The mayor said more than 1.8 lakh taxpayers have already benefitted from the scheme, contributing Rs 1,089.97 crore in property tax as of March 1. Of this, Rs 211.44 crore came from over 1.34 lakh residential properties, while Rs 878.52 crore was collected from 52,759 non-residential properties.

Calling it a "golden opportunity", the mayor appealed to eligible taxpayers to settle pending dues without penalties or interest.

"We appeal to all property owners and occupiers to make full use of this golden opportunity under 'SUNIYO'. The scheme will not be extended beyond March 31, 2026," he said.

Singh added that the late fee remains unchanged at 5 per cent, the same rate that applied during February's extended period.

Under 'SUNIYO', taxpayers can obtain a full waiver of past interest and penalties for dues before the financial year 2020-21 by paying the principal tax for the current year and the previous five financial years.

The mayor also noted that more than a lakh first-time taxpayers have come forward under the scheme, contributing Rs 395.96 crore to the civic body.

Overall property tax collection for the current year has reached Rs 2,893.86 crore from more than 12 lakh taxpayers, compared with Rs 1,937.44 crore from over 10 lakh taxpayers during the same period last year, indicating a rise of 49.37 per cent in revenue and a 21 per cent increase in the taxpayer base, an official statement said.