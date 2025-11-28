Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP faces first electoral test after assembly poll success

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi is geared up for MCD bypolls in 12 wards on Sunday, with the BJP pitted in its first major electoral test after the assembly polls against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress seeking to make a dent in its voter base.

The campaigning by the major parties and independents was marked by roadshows, street meetings, and door-to-door contacts on the final day of campaigning on Friday.

In the last day campaign, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh B ward, asserted that the BJP candidates in all the wards are receiving tremendous "blessings" of the people, and it will be reflected in the results on December 3.

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray for the polls due on November 30. The BJP has fielded the highest number of eight women in the contest, the AAP six and the Congress five women candidates.

It's the first major electoral challenge faced by the BJP after it registered an emphatic victory in the Delhi Assembly polls in February, winning 48 of the 70 seats and forming a government led by Chief Minister Gupta.

Out of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards going for polls, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP.

It will be a battle of prestige for the BJP in seats like Shalimar Bagh, from where Gupta was a councillor before winning the Assembly election from the same assembly constituency.

Dwarka B, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar seats are also important for the party. The Dwarka B constituency was vacated by the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the West Delhi seat "We are paying special attention to Shalimar Bagh B and Dwarka B seats, as those were held by our prominent leaders earlier. The party is confident of winning not only both these wards but also improving its previous tally of nine seats," a senior Delhi BJP functionary said.

The entire machinery of the BJP's Delhi unit, including seven sitting Lok Sabha MPs, the chief minister and ministers of her government, party MLAs and MCD councillors, among others, have campaigned extensively in all the 12 wards.

The Aam Aadmi Party, after losing power in Delhi, is seeking to dent the BJP by increasing the number of wards in its kitty. The party campaign was led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal did not take part in the campaign.

While the BJP leaders claim that the party candidates will register victories on the basis of work done by its government, the AAP leaders alleged betrayal by the saffron party.

The BJP government has pushed Delhi into "complete collapse" by failing on the front of electricity and water supply, roads and air pollution, charged Atishi.

Voting for the bypolls will be held in all 12 wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on November 30, with counting of votes slated for December 3.

Delhi Police has also begun a comprehensive review of security arrangements ahead of the upcoming MCD by-elections, officials said.

Delhi Police has also begun a comprehensive review of security arrangements ahead of the upcoming MCD by-elections, officials said.

The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in the districts have started holding review meetings with Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers to assess ground-level readiness and coordinate deployment plans, they said.