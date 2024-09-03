Delhi: MCD invites e-tenders for allotment of 99 surface parking lots

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited e-tenders for 99 surface parking sites across all zones on a monthly licence fee basis, in a bid to ease traffic woes in the national capital, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Fifteen new parking sites have been identified for the first phase of the project, it added.

These parking lots are located in the Bawana industrial area, Narela industrial area, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Shakti Nagar, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Azadpur Mandi, Janakpuri East metro station, Krishna Park Extension, Red Fort, the Hardyal library and Jia Sarai near the IIT gate.

The new parking sites will have the capacity to accommodate 2,890 cars and 1,493 two-wheelers, the statement said.

These 99 parking lots also include two clusters -- one in Shastri Nagar and another in Daryaganj -- the statement said.

"The tender period of most of the parking sites, which were in operation, was over, and now, new tender is being invited through the above tender," the statement said.

The allotment of parking sites would be for a period of three years, which is further extendable by two years on mutual agreement. The slips mentioning the parking fee will be issued to commuters through electronic hand-held devices.

The last date for submission of bids is September 23.

The MCD operates more than 400 parking sites in Delhi.