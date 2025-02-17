Delhi: MCD makes registration mandatory for bulk waste generators to curb landfill burden

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made it mandatory for bulk waste generators (BWGs) to register with the civic body and ensure proper waste segregation and disposal.

In line with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, the move aims at promoting sustainable waste management and reducing the burden on landfill sites, according to a statement issued by the MCD on Monday.

All entities generating more than 100 kg of waste per day, including government departments, local bodies, public sector undertakings and private institutions, must register through the MCD 311 app, available on both Android and iOS.

The BWGs will be responsible for segregating waste at the source, processing the wet waste in-situ and handing over the dry and residual waste to authorised MCD collection agencies.

A dedicated team of officers has been appointed to oversee the registration process, monitor BWG compliance and conduct regular inspections.

The Supreme Court has also directed that the SWM Rules, 2016 be implemented in letter and spirit, reinforcing the importance of proper waste disposal.

To ensure strict compliance, the MCD has decided to take action against violators, including imposing penalties in accordance with the Schedule II of the SWM Byelaws, 2017.

The civic body has requested all eligible waste generators to complete their registration promptly and adopt environmentally-responsible waste management practices.