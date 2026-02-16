Delhi: MCD passes free electric cremation proposal, other key agenda items

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday passed several key proposals related to civic, sanitation and financial matters in its House meeting amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

The corporation passed a resolution providing free cremation at CNG and electric crematoriums for two years on a pilot basis to curb smoke emissions amid deteriorating air quality.

According to the proposal, the move follows directions under the Graded Response Action Plan as Delhi's AQI remains in the poor category. Only 8-9 per cent of cremations in 2023-25 used CNG or electric furnaces, officials said.

Currently, Rs 1,500 is charged for CNG cremation and Rs 500 for electric cremation per body. The proposal, estimated to cost Rs 2-2.5 crore annually, includes Rs 500 per body for NGOs managing the facilities, officials said.

The House also passed a resolution stating that the MCD may upload Corporation and Standing Committee decisions and minutes on its Website from April 1, 2026, following legal advice under the RTI Act, 2005.

While records since 1958 exist, officials said they are not in a condition to be digitised. The proposal cited the RTI Act's overriding effect over other laws.

The House recommended partial relief to toll tax concessionaires for losses claimed during restrictions imposed for the G20 Summit and later during anti-pollution curbs in November 2023.

For the period spanning September 7–10, 2023, against a claim of Rs 5.49 crore, the panel proposed remission of Rs 1.46 crore and sought recovery of Rs 4.03 crore.

For the period November 6–19, 2023, it cleared Rs 8.22 crore as force majeure relief but rejected Rs 3.17 crore claimed towards operational expenses, asking the firm to deposit Rs 9.17 lakh.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang initiated a discussion on the order which increased the financial powers of the municipal commissioner from 5 crore to 50 crore, alleging that the BJP's deputy mayor hastily passed the agenda and adjourned the House.

"When the ruling party itself holds the mayor, the Standing Committee chairman, and the majority in the House, then what exactly is the compulsion to bypass the elected Standing Committee and House and grant unchecked authority of 50 crore to the bureaucrats," Narang, an AAP councillor, said.

Narang alleged that the incumbents wanted to defang the MCD and hand it over to bureaucratic rule by stripping elected councillors of their powers, and weakening democracy.