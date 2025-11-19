Delhi: MCD's Standing Committee orders strict dust-control measures amid rising pollution

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday discussed key civic issues, including air and dust pollution, staff shortages in schools and stray animal control, and issued strict, time-bound directions to officials to improve service delivery across the city.

At the meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, a major portion of the discussion centred on the rising air pollution levels and the need to strengthen dust-control measures.

Sharma directed zonal deputy commissioners to ensure that mechanical road sweeping machines operate in all shifts, and submit reports pertaining to it to the Standing Committee everyday. Any breakdown of sweeping machines must be repaired within 72 hours, she ordered.

Officials were also told to clear loose soil, construction debris and accumulated dust from roads within 24 hours.

Sharma further warned that any incident of burning garbage, leaves or biomass would not be tolerated. Special patrolling teams have been deployed during night and early morning hours to prevent violations, she added.

The chairperson noted that compared to last year, more mechanical sweepers and water tankers have been deployed to control dust pollution. Regular water sprinkling has also helped in reducing dust particles on major roads. She said more than 3,000 potholes have been filled so far, which has improved road safety and lower dust levels.

Additionally, the committee approved a proposal to purchase 14 new mechanical road sweeping machines. These machines, officials said, will enhance the Corporation’s capacity to keep roads clean, supporting ongoing pollution control efforts.

All zones have been instructed to begin special cleanliness drives in markets and high-footfall areas and ensure quick removal of debris from public spaces.

The Standing Committee also directed zonal deputy commissioners to submit weekly progress reports for review. PTI NSM AMJ AMJ