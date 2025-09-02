Delhi MCD's 'Suniyo' property tax scheme nets Rs 304 cr in 3 months

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) In just three months, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme has brought in Rs 304 crore -- more than three-and-a-half times the amount collected under the earlier scheme.

The Suniyo (Sampatti Kar Niptan Yojana) scheme, which will end on September 30, has also witnessed a higher number of taxpayers, with data showing that a total of 1,02,142 people made payments under Suniyo between the first and third month of its rollout, compared to just 38,805 who availed of the Samriddhi scheme, which was launched in 2022-2023.

The Suniyo scheme has collected over three-and-a-half times the amount raised under the previous Samriddhi scheme, which fetched only Rs 84.23 crore during the same period in 2022-23, an MCD senior official told PTI.

He said this marks an increase of over 63,000 taxpayers and a 163.22 per cent rise in participation.

June 2025, the first month of the Suniyo scheme, saw collections of Rs 96.28 crore in which Rs 35.30 crore from residential taxpayers and Rs 60.98 crore from commercial taxpayers. The amount rose to Rs 150.57 crore in July. In August, Rs 58 crore was collected from the taxpayers under the scheme.

MCD officials said the growth under Suniyo could be attributed to greater awareness, citizen outreach, and the ease of digital payment options, which have significantly reduced issues like cheque bounce.