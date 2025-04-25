Delhi: Medha Patkar released seven hours after arrest in 24-year-old defamation case

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police released social activist Medha Patkar from its custody seven hours after her arrest on Friday in connection with a 24-year-old defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Patkar was arrested by the Delhi Police, two days after a city court issued a non-bailable warrant against her for not furnishing probation bonds in the case.

She was released at around 4:30 pm after she deposited a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, which was accepted by the court in the matter of V K Saxena Vs Medha Patkar.

She will now be under the court's watch for a year and if there is any recalcitrant behaviour on her part, she will have to serve the five-month prison sentence.

A police team reached Patkar's residence in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area around 9:30 am and took her into custody, an official said.

"We have executed the NBW (non-bailable warrant) and Medha Patkar has been arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The arrest came after Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh granted Patkar a one-year probation on April 8, observing that the offence did not merit imprisonment and citing her contributions as the leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and recipient of several awards.

According to the order, Patkar was directed to furnish probation bonds by April 23. However, with no compliance on record, the court issued the NBW against her. PTI SSJ RC