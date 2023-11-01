Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: Six steel plans set up for crossing Ghazipur drain, Kondli roundabout

New Delhi, Oct 31(PTI) The NCR transport corporation on Tuesday said it has installed six steel spans with a combined length of around 360 metres for crossing the Ghazipur drain and Kondli roundabout on its upcoming Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

These steel spans have been installed one after the other, making it the only place on the entire RRTS (Rapid Rail Transit System) corridor where such a long viaduct is being constructed with special steel spans, said the statement from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The combined length of the six installed steel spans is around 360 metres. The RRTS corridor coming from Sarai Kale Khan has crossed the Ghazipur drain with the installation of these steel spans, massive structures consisting of beams made of structural steel, it said.

These steel spans have been installed to cross the Ghazipur drain and Kondli roundabout from New Ashok Nagar towards Anand Vihar, the statement said.

The NCRTC usually erect pillars at an average distance of 34 metres for construction of an elevated viaduct of the RRTS corridor. These pillars are joined by pre-cast segments with the help of a launching gantry to form the RRTS viaduct span.

However, in some complex areas where the corridor is crossing rivers, bridges, rail crossings, metro corridors, expressways or other such existing infrastructure, it is practically not possible to maintain this distance between pillars. Therefore, steel spans are used to connect the pillars in such situations, it said.

The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has a 70-km long elevated section, the NCRCTC added. PTI COR VIT RPA