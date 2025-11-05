Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Jangpura station nears completion

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, which is currently being used as a stabling yard for train operations of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is moving closer to completion with the final phase of construction and interior works now set to begin.

Once completed, the facility will serve as a key operational and maintenance hub for the high-speed RRTS corridor in Delhi.

According to a recent bid notice issued by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the corporation has invited bids for the execution of balance finishing, interior, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) and signalling and telecommunication works in Tower-C at the GatiShakti Greens Complex in Jangpura.

As per the document, the project has a completion period of seven months from the date of commencement. The bid security amount has been fixed at Rs 19.89 lakh with validity up to August 12, 2026.

The Jangpura station node will connect South Delhi neighbourhoods from Jangpura, Ashram, Maharani Bagh, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar to the larger Namo Bharat corridor linking Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar to Anand Vihar and onward into Meerut.

Nearby heritages to this station are Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Humayun Tomboy, Lodhi Garden and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The tender process began on October 17, with the last date for submission of bids set for November 15, it read.

The Jangpura facility is an important part of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS network, which aims to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities by providing high-speed, commuter-friendly connectivity.

The depot currently functions as a stabling and maintenance point for Namo Bharat trains operating on the corridor.

At present, a 55-km section of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between New Ashok Nagar (in Delhi) and Meerut South (in Uttar Pradesh), with 11 stations, is operational. PTI SHB AMJ AMJ