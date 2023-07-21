Delhi-Meerut RRTS' priority section to be commissioned within few weeks: Official

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The 17-km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project will be commissioned within a few weeks, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Director Vinay Kumar Singh said on Friday.

Advertisment

This is a significant breakthrough in terms of high-quality transit services in the country, the official said while addressing a workshop here on transit oriented development.

"We are very close to a transformational transit project very soon. The 17-km priority section of the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project will be commissioned within a few weeks," Singh said.

"This is a significant breakthrough in terms of high-quality transit services in the country. This is the first time we will be having fast inter-city commuter trains running across the National Capital Region,” the director said. The semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC aims to commission the entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025. PTI ABU ANB ANB ANB