Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Train trial runs begin between key stations

New Delhi: The NCRTC has begun Namo Bharat train trial runs between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations, a statement said.

The first trial run was conducted on Saturday night with a Namo Bharat train being moved at minimal speed from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan on the down line, National Capital Region Transport Corporation said in a statement.

The train was manually operated during the trial to test the signalling system's compatibility with train movements. As the trial progresses, a detailed assessment will be conducted to evaluate the coordination of the train with key subsystems, including tracks, platform screen doors (PSDs) and the overhead power supply, it stated.

It added that high-speed trials will follow in the coming days as part of a broader testing process.

During the run, the train crossed the Yamuna River for the first time, travelled over the Barapullah flyover and the Ring Road, and finally entered Sarai Kale Khan station, NCRTC mentioned.

The statement added that constructing the 1.3-kilometre-long bridge over the Yamuna was a complex task.

"The bridge, which runs parallel to the DND Yamuna Bridge, includes 32 pillars and spans around 626 metres directly above the river, with the remaining section over the floodplain," it added.

Similarly, reaching Sarai Kale Khan station required the construction of a viaduct over the busy Barapullah flyover and Ring Road, another challenge successfully addressed by NCRTC.

The stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan spans about 4.5 kilometres, it stated.

Once operational, this link will allow smooth, air-conditioned train services from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, it added.

The NCRTC has recently energised the Overhead Equipment (OHE) in this section to support upcoming operations, it stated.

Sarai Kale Khan will serve as the starting point of the corridor and is steadily moving towards operational readiness, NCRTC said.

Work on the station's roof and facade is progressing swiftly, while 12 escalators and four lifts connecting the concourse to the platforms have already been installed and are ready for use.

Final touches are also being given to the five entry and exit gates, where more lifts and escalators have been installed. PSDs have been installed on all platforms, it added.

NCRTC is working to ensure seamless integration with nearby transport hubs to improve accessibility and convenience for passengers, it said.

This includes connectivity with the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Veer Haqiqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), and the Ring Road Bus Stand, the statement added.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating along a 55-kilometre stretch between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, covering 11 stations, NCRTC said.

NCRTC teams are working to meet the target of making the entire 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Meerut corridor operational within this year. Once complete, travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in Meerut is expected to be reduced to under an hour, it added.