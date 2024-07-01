Delhi Metro appoints IRSE officer Rajiv Dhankher as director of projects and planning

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appointed Rajiv Dhankher, an Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, as its new director of projects and planning, officials said on Monday.

Dhankher, an IRSE officer of the 1992 batch, has three decades of experience in projects, planning and execution at numerous key positions, they said.

He earned his bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur and master's degree from IIT Delhi. Dhankher also holds a post-graduate diploma in management from Gurugram and an LLB from Delhi University, the officials said.

Before taking up this role in the DMRC, he was the DRM in the Ajmer division of Indian Railways. During his tenure, the Udaipur-Himmat Nagar railway section was commissioned. He has also worked as a chief project manager in the NCRTC for the Sahibabad-Ghaziabad-Duhai priority section, they said.

Dhankher was also involved in the commissioning of the Jammu-Udhampur Rail Link Project, the officials added. PTI NIT IJT