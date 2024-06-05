Delhi: Metro Bhawan gets carbon neutral cert on World Environment Day

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The DMRC headquarters, Metro Bhawan, in central Delhi received carbon neutral certification on the World Environment Day, a statement said on Wednesday.

This milestone follows the earlier certification of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's staff quarters in Nodia sector-50 as carbon neutral.

Metro Bhawan received this certification from Earthood, a world's leading validation and verification company in the carbon market. The Gurugram-based company operates from India, UK, Turkey, UAE and Lat America.

According to the statement, it is a significant step in the organisation's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and combating climate change.

In line with the government's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, the DMRC continues to work for carbon neutrality by adopting and implementing advanced environmental practices, it stated.

The certification of Metro Bhawan as carbon neutral for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the Public Accountability Standard (PAS) 2060 is a testament to these efforts, the statement added.

"The DMRC has effectively reduced all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated from Metro Bhawan through various innovative and eco-friendly initiatives. These include the installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits, a sewage treatment plant (STP), the use of treated effluent for horticulture, water-efficient fixtures, and an organic waste converter. These measures have significantly reduced the office's environmental footprint," the DMRC said in the statement.

In addition, Metro Bhawan has implemented numerous energy-efficient measures, such as installing energy-efficient equipment, a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and energy metering systems, it said.

These initiatives have drastically cut down CO2 emissions from the building's energy consumption. Metro Bhawan has also secured a gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), it said.

According to the statement, a target has been set to achieve a five per cent reduction in overall energy consumption in the next year, aiming to further decrease the energy intensity of Metro Bhawan.

DMRC is the first metro in the world to register for carbon credits with the United Nations body. This recent certification is another milestone in its ongoing journey towards environmental sustainability and operational excellence, the statement said. PTI NIT BHJ