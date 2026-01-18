Delhi Metro completes relocation of sub station dismantled due to Central Vista construction

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed the relocation and reconstruction of the Park Street Electric Receiving Sub Station (RSS) as part of the Centre's Central Vista Project, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to key metro corridors in the national capital.

The Park Street RSS was originally built in 2010 during the Phase-II of the Delhi Metro to supply power to the Airport Line and the Violet Line (Line-6), the DMRC said.

The facility was dismantled during 2021-22 to facilitate construction under the Central Vista Project.

Reconstruction of the new RSS began in 2023 on alternate land provided by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and was completed in December 2025, the transporter said.

The rebuilt substation has been planned to meet the power requirements of the Central Vista Metro Line between Indraprastha and R K Ashram Marg, it stated.

According to the DMRC, all major electrical equipment – including 66 kV power transformers, 66 kV GIS panels, 33 kV panels and 25 kV GIS panels – has been re-erected and commissioned at the new site.

The combined RSS will supply power to metro trains and stations on the Airport Line and the Violet Line, it said.

An additional 25 kV feeders have been provided to meet the traction power requirement of the upcoming Central Vista Metro Line under its Phase-5A expansion project.

The new facility has been constructed with an upgraded substation automation system, energy-efficient VRF air-conditioning, and LED lighting, the DMRC said.

Its safety features include automatic fire protection systems for transformers and electrical panels, and a fully addressable fire alarm system.

Designed to comply with green building norms, the RSS has applied for certification. A rooftop solar power system is also planned to improve sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint. PTI SHB VN VN