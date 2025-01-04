Delhi Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli to open soon

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi announced that the foundation stone for a new Delhi Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli will be laid on Sunday.

Advertisment

She said during a press briefing that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project connecting regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be inaugurated, along with the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park.

Delhi government has contributed Rs 1,260 crore to the RRTS project, which is jointly funded by the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, she said.

"The new Rithala-Kundli metro corridor and the RRTS project represent a significant milestone in strengthening inter-state connectivity and easing transport challenges," Atishi said.

Advertisment

"The extension of the Magenta Line will also improve accessibility in West Delhi, reducing travel time and making commuting more convenient," she added.

The RRTS project will connect key regions across the participating states, and priority is given to setting up three corridors: the Delhi-Alwar corridor, the Delhi-Panipat corridor, and the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Together, these projects aim to enhance the public transport network, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Delhi and its neighbouring states, Atishi said. PTI SJJ HIG HIG