Delhi Metro deploys AI to boost operations, safety and passenger experience

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said it is actively deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency, safety systems and overall service quality.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, appreciated the corporation's steps towards adopting AI-based solutions, said a statement by the DMRC.

The corporation has introduced a conversational platform, "Ask CHETNA" (Chatbot for Efficient Travel and Navigation Assistance), built on BharatGPT, a sovereign, conversational, and agentic AI platform designed specifically for the Indian ecosystem, the statement said.

According to the corporation, the system provides journey planning, fare information, real-time service updates and ticket booking options through web and mobile platforms.

To upgrade the corporation's Complaint Management System, it is adopting AI to automate written complaints and a voice bot on helpline 155370 for the real-time complaint registration in a phased manner.

To strengthen its operational safety, the corporation has introduced an AI-based overhead equipment (OHE) health monitoring system, along with a Pantograph Collision Detection System on its Red, Yellow and Blue lines, the statement said.

An AI-based video monitoring has also been implemented on the Pink and Magenta lines to detect anomalies using image analytics, the statement added.

To enhance train and track safety, AI have been introduced for a laser-based Automatic Wheel Profile Monitoring System on the Pink Line, and Automatic Axle Bearing Temperature Monitoring Systems on the Pink and Magenta lines, it said.

It has rolled out an AI-based predictive maintenance system for track circuits on the Green and Violet lines to reduce delays and minimise on-track maintenance interventions for smoother operations, it mentioned.

The DMRC has planned more such AI-based technologies, along with efforts to strengthen capabilities by collaborating with domain experts and specialised training programmes for its workforce. PTI SHB SHS