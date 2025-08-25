Delhi Metro fare hike: Maximum fare for longest journey now Rs 64, check new slabs

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a modest fare hike effective from today, Monday, August 25, 2025.

The revision, aimed at aligning fares with travel distances, increases the cost by Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on the journey length, with a maximum increase of Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line, according to an official announcement.

The new fare structure raises the maximum fare for the longest journey to Rs 64, up from the previous Rs 60, as confirmed by DMRC in a post on X.

The corporation described the adjustment as a "minimal increase" to ensure sustainable operations while maintaining service quality.

The updated fares are now applicable across all routes, and passengers are urged to plan their travel accordingly.

In a statement posted on X, DMRC stated, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (up to ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)."

The corporation emphasised that the revision was calculated based on distance to ensure fairness and transparency.

This marks the first fare adjustment since the last revision on October 10, 2017, based on recommendations from the 4th Fare Fixation Committee. The move comes amid rising operational costs and the need to fund ongoing infrastructure expansions, including the recent extension of the Airport Express Line to Dwarka Sector 25, inaugurated on September 17, 2023.

Passengers can access the updated fare slabs through the DMRC website or the Delhi Metro Rail app. The corporation has assured that the hike will not significantly impact daily commuters, with the minimum fare remaining affordable.

However, frequent travellers on longer routes, especially those using the Airport Express Line, will notice the incremental change.

DMRC has encouraged commuters to provide feedback on the new fares and continues to prioritise safety and convenience, with modern ticketing options like QR code-based tickets and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facilitating seamless travel.