Delhi Metro is major player in protecting environment: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the Metro has brought a major revolution in protecting the environment at a time when lakhs of vehicles, including many without pollution under control certificates, are emitting smoke on the city's roads.

The chief minister made these remarks at the inauguration of a Metro Museum at the Supreme Court Metro station.

Gupta said nearly three crore people live in Delhi, and lakhs of vehicles ply on its roads. In such a situation, the availability of Metro-like transportation in the city is a very big revolution for saving the environment.

Gupta said that she also wanted to congratulate the Delhi transport minister, who has been working continuously to improve the city's transportation system.

As part of the efforts, Delhi's public transport buses are being fully converted to electric vehicles, she added.

At present, around 3,500 Delhi government buses have been converted to electric vehicles, Gupta said, adding that the target is to convert 100 per cent of the bus fleet by the end of 2026.

She further asserted that there would be strong incentives for Delhi residents to purchase electric vehicles, while people using CNG and petrol vehicles would face some strict measures.

Referring to the inauguration, Gupta said that by offering homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the entire Delhi and the country wanted to thank him.

She said the museum adds another significant chapter to the national capital's development journey.

Gupta said the museum reflects the life lived by Vajpayee between 1995 and 2025 and that museums, through the decisions taken, the vision behind them and the path shown to future generations, truly display that story.