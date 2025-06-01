Delhi Metro launches priority frisking for special category passengers

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force has introduced a new 'Priority Frisking' facility for special category passengers at all metro stations.

The facility aims to provide a smoother and more convenient security check process for passengers such as persons with disabilities (divyangjans), pregnant women, women travelling with infants, senior citizens, and those with visible injuries, an official statement said.

"The initiative has been launched to make travel more comfortable and accessible for passengers who may face difficulty during regular frisking," it said.

In case of uncertainty regarding a passenger's eligibility for this facility, security personnel may request a relevant document for verification.

"CISF personnel have been advised to use discretion and show sensitivity while verifying the eligibility of such passengers," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

DMRC and CISF are working closely to ensure proper implementation of the initiative. Necessary guidelines are being issued to field staff to maintain uniformity and avoid inconvenience, the statement added.

"We are making sure that all security staff are aware of the process and that eligible passengers can benefit without delay," the DMRC said.

"Our goal is to make the metro system inclusive and user-friendly for everyone," it said, adding that this initiative further strengthens DMRC's commitment to social responsibility in public transport. PTI SHB OZ OZ