Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro win award at UMI Conference 2023

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi Metro and the Lucknow Metro have shared an excellence award in public transport on the concluding day of the Urban Mobility India Conference 2023 on Sunday.

Advertisment

The award is in the category of 'Metro Rail with Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction', officials said.

"Delhi Metro today received the 'Award of Excellence in Public Transport' in the 'Metro Rail with Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' category at the 16th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo, 2023," a senior official of the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also posted about the achievement on X.

Advertisment

The three-day Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo, 2023 concluded in New Delhi on Sunday. It was hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The DMRC won the award along with the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, which currently operates the Lucknow Metro and Kanpur Metro, a senior official of the UPMRC said.

The UPMRC received the 'Award of Excellence in Public Transport' in the 'Metro Rail with Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' category for Lucknow Metro, he said.

Lucknow Metro was awarded for its unique and passenger-centric measures and different policies, the official said. PTI KND RHL