Delhi Metro operations to be regulated on Blue Line section on Sunday due to maintenance work

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be regulated in the initial few hours on July 23 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations.

"To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

According to the plan, train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations till 6 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section i.e. up to 6 AM, it said.

Advertisment

In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period.

Till 6 AM, commuters on Blue Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House stations or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow & Violet lines (vice versa) to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on the Blue Line, officials said.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters. Train services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 AM as per the routine Sunday time table. PTI KND SMN SMN