Delhi Metro Phase 4: 70% work in 3 corridors complete, trial runs continue on Majlis Park-Jagatpur village stretch

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that 70 per cent of the work between Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj corridors have been completed and a 4.6-kilometre-long stretch between Majlis Park and Jagatpur Village is now nearing completion.

The Majlis Park and Jagatpur village segment will include three new stations — Burari, Jharoda Majra and Jagatpur Village, the DMRC said in a statement.

The trial runs on this stretch began in December last year and this section will be open for the public once all necessary statutory approvals and safety certifications are obtained, it said.

The DMRC has in the last two months also made important progress on the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, where three major tunnel breakthroughs have been successfully achieved.

These breakthroughs are part of the DMRC's continuing efforts to expand underground connectivity and streamline the construction process, the statement said.

Earlier on January 5, the first operational stretch of Phase 4 from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension was opened for passenger services.

On the same day, the foundation stone was laid for the upcoming Rithala–Kundli corridor, which is also part of the Phase 4 expansion, it added.

With around 112 kilometres of new metro lines under construction as part of this phase, the DMRC aims to significantly enhance the public transport infrastructure in the national capital, making daily commuting more convenient and accessible for millions of residents, the statement said.